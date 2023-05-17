Mwonzora Fires Kadoma Mayor Over Chamisa Links

By-The leader of the MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora, has fired Kadoma Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and three other MDC-T councillors.

Mwonzora also expelled the for from the opposition party.

Nyamukondiwa, representing Ward 9, and the other councillors representing Wards 3, 4, and 15 had their positions declared vacant in a letter from Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo to Kadoma town clerk Mr Malvern Dondo. He said:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that Councillor Action Nyamukondiwa of Ward 9, Councillor Edson Muzira Ward 4, Councillor Nigel Rozario Ward 15 and Councillor Michael Mvura Ward 3 have been expelled from the party.

In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section (1)(k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.

The opposition party MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) has been recalling councillors and MPs (Members of Parliament) mainly for their allegiance to the rival Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

The recalls started immediately after the Supreme Court had ruled that Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the MDC. There were internal disagreements and power struggles within the MDC party following the demise of founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The recalls have led to changes in the political landscape of Zimbabwe, with some seats being left vacant and by-elections being held to fill them.

