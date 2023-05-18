Ugly Clashes Between CCC And Zanu PF

Spread the love

Violence erupted between Zanu PF and CCC activists in Umguza, Matabeleland North province, on Monday, as the two parties stepped up their campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The clashes broke out after CCC activists visited the home of Zanu PF local chairperson Aaron Ngwenya to warn him against threatening their candidate Benzis Ndlovu with eviction from Umguza.

Ngwenya and his two sons allegedly attacked the CCC activists, who were forced to seek treatment at a local hospital.

CCC spokesperson Prince Dubeko Sibanda accused Zanu PF of fomenting the violence and said his party would not be intimidated.

“We are going to continue with our campaigns and we will not be cowed by Zanu PF’s violence,” Sibanda said.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North chairperson Richard Moyo, however, denied that his party was behind the violence and accused CCC of trying to incite violence.

“We are a peaceful party and we do not condone violence,” Moyo said.

The clashes in Umguza are a worrying sign of the rising political tensions in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2023 elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...