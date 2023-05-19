Citizens Take Outreach To Rural Areas

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Going Rural: Mobilizing Change Makers for a New Great Zimbabwe led by President Chamisa

We are currently embarking on a long and extensive program of action deep in the rural heartland of Mashonaland East province.

Our primary objective is to gather all the Change Makers who are leading the Movement from the grassroots level.

It is refreshing to see the level of dedication and enthusiasm from both men and women in the communities here.

As the election approaches, we recognize how crucial it is to engage with the people at the grassroots levels.

They are eager and enthusiastic about bringing positive change to Zimbabwe and lead towards a brighter future with President Chamisa at the helm.

Our mission is to strengthen and mobilize the movement so that we can bring a new and better Zimbabwe, with fairness, justice, and prosperity for all.

