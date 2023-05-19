Real Madrid To Offload Tired Horses

Media in Spain have honed in on four Real Madrid stars after their heavy defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday evening. The nature of their Champions League exit was dubbed a ‘historic humiliation’ by the press, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side falling short in their pursuit of a second consecutive European crown.

The tie was finely poised after a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Bernabeu last week, but City had already put distance between themselves and Los Blancos by half-time in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva’s double was followed up by Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez, making it 4-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate as City set up a bumper Champions League final against Inter Milan next month.

Pep Guardiola’s side could have made the margin even wider, but for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ heroics in the Real Madrid goal. Naturally, the Belgian avoided the brunt of the post-match media frenzy, but four of his team-mates weren’t so lucky.

Karim Benzema and Luka Modric were both singled out …

After what Mundo Deportivo dubbed a ‘disaster’, AS laid into the experienced midfield duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both players were substituted long before the full-time whistle after being given the runaround in the middle of the park.

The German and his Croatian partner in crime were said to be ‘outclassed’ by their opponents in Manchester, with Rodri and John Stones starting at the base of midfield for the hosts, while the same report referred to reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema as ‘non-existent’

Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on Kevin De Bruyne’s actions that left him frustrated in the second half of their 4-0 crushing of Real Madrid as Manchester City reached the Champions League final. The Premier League champions’ Treble quest now looks to be more of a realistic goal than distant dream as they sent the 14-time winners crashing out in the semi-final second leg. But despite a near-complete performance, Guardiola still wasn’t entirely satisfied.

The Frenchman was the hero of Madrid’s victorious Champions League campaign last season, counting his winner against City in the semi-final among a host of other memorable moments during the fairytale run. With Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji at the back, Benzema couldn’t lay a glove on the Sky Blues this time around.

For all his flashes of talent in the first leg, Eduardo Camavinga also opened himself up to criticism against City with an error-strewn display at left-back that allowed Bernardo to run riot.

Eduardo Camavinga had a tough night against Bernardo Silva.

Camavinga was branded ‘ignorant’ by Marca for City’s opener, which saw Bernardo lash home after Kevin De Bruyne’s through pass, although the youngster certainly wasn’t helped by Vinicius Jr. ahead of him, who negated his defensive duties for most of the game.

The Brazilian was broadly let off the hook by the Spanish press, however, after scoring in the first leg and showing intent to try and take the game to City after the break. Walker still earned rave reviews for his marking job against Vinicius, who was effectively kept under wraps.- Express

