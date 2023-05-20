CCC Mourns Veteran Guitarist

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kelly Rusike, the legendary Jazz Invitation front man and Zimbabwean Jazz bassist. He was a veteran producer, writer, arranger, and Sound Engineer, owning Shed Productions, a major recording Production House in Zimbabwe that produced numerous audio commercials, jingles and songs.

Kelly’s contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry will always be remembered, particularly his timeless works such as Cecilia, Bp yangu yakwira, and Ngwerewere sadza advert.

Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

May his dear soul rest in peace.- CCC

