Manchester City Unstoppable ?

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has equated Manchester City to supersonic airliner Concode, after the English side produced a football masterclass to put Real Madrid to the sword in last night’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Bernardo Silva’s first half brace, Eder Militao’s 76th minute own goal and Julian Alvarez’s late strike sent Guardiola’s men to the final in Instabul 5-1 on aggregate, after last week’s 1-1 stalemate in Madrid.

Mapeza, whose love for Guardiola’s style of management is well-documented, described the Spaniard’s side as a well-oiled machine which is hard to stop.

“If you look at Manchester City and Real Madrid, they are top quality teams with top quality players. But City is like a machine,” Mapeza said while previewing the Platinum miners’ league game against ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

“Some ten years ago, there was an aeroplane called Concode. Manchester City are like the Concode,” added the former Warriors captain.

Mapeza also showered Guardiola —who he played against in the 1994/95 Champions League season when the former was at Turkish giants Galatasaray —with praise, saying the serial winner always had coaching instincts when he was still a player. – Soccer24 News

