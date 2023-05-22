“I’m Your DaddyHope!,” Wicknel Chivayo Tells Gwanda Victims Of Own Theft

By Dorrothy Moyo | I’m your Daddy of Hope, said controversial tenderpreneur, Wicknel Chivayo to his own victims.

At a time when the businessman is expected to import solar panels, with not a single glass chip entering the country, the man has chosen to subject others people to a cow-ntree experience, while he rides on brand new four wheels.

The businessman has finally flown into Zimbabwe he Ginimbi-Death beastlie vessel, a Rolls Royce Ghost.

Chivayo announced in Shona saying, “VAKOMANA NDIRI BABA WENYU…🙌🙌🙌💪💪💪🐐🐐🐐💰💰💰🤑🤑🤑….” while in a show of visual hope, he displayed his expensive car.

