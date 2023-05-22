Zanu PF Boss Mistakes Poison For Kachasu, Dies

By- A Senior Zanu PF official in Mashonaland Central Province has died after gulping a poisonous substance he mistook for alcohol.

Zanu PF Chimurenga district chairman in Mazowe, Eddie Chanetsa, died on Friday after he reportedly mistook poison for alcohol.

Online news quoted an unnamed official as saying Chanetsa died at Howard Mission Hospital where he had been rushed after consuming the poison. Said the official:

I can confirm a sad incident in our district where Chanetsa mistook animal chemical that he had sought from neighbours for alcohol.

He was drinking small illicit beers so he put the chemical in a bottle of beer and on his way home he drank the chemical thinking it was beer, he was rushed to Howard Hospital where he died upon admission.

Chanetsa was expected to be buried on Sunday, 21 May 2023.

-Online

