President Chamisa Support Rises In Rural Areas

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s support base is growing in rural areas.

President Chamisa was in Masvingo Province for a mobilization programme at the weekend.

“WILD EXCITEMENT & JOY…

I made a surprise visit to this rural ward meeting yesterday where the community were confirming their chosen Citizens Representatives for Parliament and Rural District Councils,” President Chamisa said in a statement on Monday.

President Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa must resign with immediate effect.

“Mr Mnangagwa called it the strongest currency in Africa and Peanut Butter was like, “Hold my beer”

Lies have short legs Mr Mnangagwa.

You have failed so dismally even Willard’s Peanut Butter has joined in the chorus of boos. It’s time for you to go Sir.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...