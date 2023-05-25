Dumi Maraire On Top Of World

Spread the love

AWARD-winning United States-based Zimbabwean musician, Dumi Maraire Junior continues to raise the Zimbabwean flag high in the US after successfully blending African sounds with hip-hop.

Famed for blending traditional African sounds, Marimba and mbira with hip-hop music, the Emmy award-winning songwriter and rapper is currently riding high on the success of his new single: ‘Mazvita.’

According to Maraire, the single blends rich African melodies with hip-hop to create a fresh sound that feels like ‘home’ to fans in America and abroad.

“As a child of the diaspora, I always knew I had to create a sound that blended these worlds I was living in such that Zimbabwe and America. I then created a sound that I named Ancestral Art,” Maraire said.

“The songs I created were well received, getting a favourable response on social media, especially my new single Mazvita. The song is well received in both Zimbabwe and America, being played on radio stations from both countries. The world is ready for a sound that is cultural and rich,” Maraire noted.

Known as Draze in Hollywood circles, the artiste, who is the son of the late Mbira great Dumi Maraire, credits his parents for his unique sound that he dubbed Ancestral Art.

With more than 100 placements, Draze has become one of the most sought-after songwriters in Hollywood, which earned him an Emmy Award in 2022, for his artistic and technical merit in the television industry.

“As a songwriter, I have been blessed to have composed songs for some of Hollywood’s biggest shows. I have also worked with Netflix and Amazon. I have over 6 thousand placements on TV and several awards to my name including the prestigious Emmy for a song that I composed for a Morning show,” added Maraire.

The artiste was honoured for composing music for series like Empire, All America, Love and Hip-hop Atlanta and a Netflix film, ‘Who Killed Sara’.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...