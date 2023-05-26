Gruesome Murder In Supermarket

POLICE in Esigodini have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed another man in the full glare of the public at a local supermarket.

The people of Mawabeni in Umzingwane are shell shocked after a 27-year-old man, identified as Jubith Mhlanga allegedly drew an okapi knife and stabbed the now deceased Tinashe Benson in the full glare of the public.

The deceased was pronounced dead upon arrival at Esigodini hospital on Tuesday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who disappeared after committing the heinous crime.

The incident was confirmed by Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena who urged the public to void carrying dangerous weapons and respect the sanctity of human life.-ZBC News

