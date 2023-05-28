Inter Forward Likely To Miss UEFA Champions League

The fitness of Inter Milan striker Joaquin Correa is in significant doubt for the Champions League final against Man City.

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the most recent muscle injury suffered by the 28-year-old Argentine international means that he is at real risk of missing out on next month’s clash with City.

Inter confirmed today that Correa has suffered a calf strain.

The former Lazio, Sevilla, and Sampdoria forward complained of pain in his leg after the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina. Subsequent medical tests revealed that Correa had suffered a strain to the soleus muscle in his right calf.

Now, the big question is whether Correa will be able to play again for Inter again this season.

There are two Serie A matches to go, and then the Champions League final against City in Istanbul on June 10.

What is abundantly clear, is that Correa will not be able to start against Atalanta tomorrow. The Argentine had been predicted to start against La Dea in Inter’s penultimate league fixture of the season.

However, this is now out of the questions, as would a start against Torino next weekend almost certainly.

Also in doubt, though, is the Champions League final according to the Gazzetta.-sempreinter

