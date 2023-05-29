Chamisa Rallies Citizens to Inspect Their Names On The Voters Roll

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has rallied citizens to inspect their names on the voters roll.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said inspecting names on the voters roll is an important process that helps to ensure that the voters roll is not tempered with.

“FELLOW CITIZENS, Voter inspection is the last stage before voting. It is very important to ensure that your name is on the voters’ list. We will not allow any tampering with the voters’ roll. Have you checked if your name is appearing on the voters’ roll? #ThisTime It’s time,” said Chamisa.

Meanwhile, Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to announce the date for the general elections today in a move that will set the election season in motion.

