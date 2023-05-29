Nakamba Shines

Spread the love

Marvelous Nakamba led his English club Luton Town to the English Premier League after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in the play off final at Wembley.

The Warriors defensive midfielder played a starring role in the middle of the park and successfully converted his spot kick with Luton Town winning in sudden death penalty shoot out for a return to the top flight after more than 30 years in lower leagues.

Luton Town last played in the top flight in 1992 when they were relegated from the then English First Division that became the Premier League the following season in 1993.

While it was joy for Nakamba who celebrated with a Zimbabwean flag, it was tears for Coventry City the club that Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu played for.

Coventry City were last in the English English Premier League in 2001. The Sky Blues, as Coventry City are affectionately known, signed the then 18-year-old Peter Ndlovu from Highlanders in 1991, with the Bulawayo Bullet as Ndlovu was known in England, going on to become the first African player to play in the English Premier League.

Ndlovu went on to become a legend at Highfield Road, Coventry City’s old home including the honour of scoring a hattrick against Liverpool at Anfield, a record he shares with former Arsenal and Russian international Andrei Arshavin.

Coventry City had finished fifth in the championship to earn a play off spot, while Luton Town finished third.

In top spot were Burnley, while Sheffield United were the runners up, thereby earning automatic promotion to the premiership.

Meanwhile, Nakamba is still an Aston Villa player as his loan spell at Luton Town comes to an end at the end of the season.

It is not clear if Nakamba will continue at Villa, but indications are that Luton Town will sign him permanently from the Villans.- ZBC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...