Two Die In Mutare Accident

Spread the love

Two people have died in an accident involving three vehicles in Mutare along the Mutare-Harare highway this Saturday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson for Manicaland Province, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the accident, which happened near the Christmas Pass this morning.

He said the accident happened when a Toyota Hilux truck tried to overtake a Honda Fit vehicle and collided with an oncoming 30-tonne truck before swerving and hitting the Honda Fit vehicle.

The drivers of the Toyota Hilux and Honda Fit died on the spot.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...