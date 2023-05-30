Biden Hails Strive Masiyiwa’s Work In Africa

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is basking in glory after US President Joe Biden hailed his company Africa Data Centre for its work to ensure no African is left behind in the digital technology revolution.

Speaking at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) Meeting on Saturday, President Biden detailed how Africa Data Centre’s work is helping to increase access to cloud-based technologies, bring down the cost of internet, and make the continent a more competitive destination for industry.

“Africa Data Centre is working to ensure no African is left behind in the digital technology revolution,” President Biden said. “Their work is helping to connect people, businesses, and governments across the continent, and it is helping to drive economic growth and development.”

Africa Data Centre is a leading provider of data center services in Africa. The company has data centers in 13 countries across the continent, and it is planning to expand to more countries in the coming years.

Masiyiwa, who is the founder and chairman of Africa Data Centre, said he was “humbled” by President Biden’s praise.

“I am humbled by President Biden’s recognition of our work,” Masiyiwa said. “We are committed to working with governments and businesses across Africa to ensure that everyone has access to the benefits of the digital economy.”

Africa Data Centre’s work is helping to bridge the digital divide in Africa. The company’s data centers are helping to make cloud-based technologies more accessible to businesses and governments across the continent. This is helping to drive economic growth and development in Africa.

President Biden’s praise for Africa Data Centre is a significant endorsement of the company’s work. It is a sign that the United States government is committed to supporting the digital transformation of Africa.

