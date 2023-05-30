Fake VP Chiwenga Aide Arrested

A Harare man has appeared in court after fooling the public into believing he was Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s assistant.

When Loyd Mutotote appeared before Harare magistrate Mr. Dennis Mangosi, he was charged with impersonation and physical abuse.

The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) general employee Mutotote pretended to be an intelligence detail from February to May of this year by claiming to be Vice President Chiwenga’s brother and working in his office as a close aide who attends to the VP’s official and personal events.

The prosecution’s argument is that he reportedly beat his wife with open hands all over her body and brandished a gun at her head on an unspecified day.

His arrest was brought about by a report.

