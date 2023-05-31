BREAKING: Election Date Set

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set the 23rd August 2023 as the day for general elections in Zimbabwe.

In Proclamation 4 of 2023, President ED Mnangagwa has also set the 2nd October 2023 as the date for a run–off for the election of the office of the President if such a poll becomes necessary in terms of Section 38(1)(a)(iii) of the Electoral Act.

President ED Mnangagwa has also set the 3rd August 2023 as the day in which Provincial Assemblies of Chiefs shall meet to elect members of the Chiefs Council for the purposes of Section 120(1)(b) and (c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 38(3) of the Electoral Act Ch 2:13 and Section 35 of the Traditional Leaders Act Ch 29:17

