Mnangagwa Hooligan Bankrolls Acts Of Terror

Tinashe Sambiri

A feared Zanu PF hooligan is destroying the environment through illegal mining activities in Kwekwe.

Energy Dhala Ncube is untouchable, according to sources in Kwekwe.

CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has pointed out that Dhala is part of Zanu PF thugs who fund acts of terror in Midlands Province.

Chuma wrote on Twitter:

“ZANU PF thug, Energy “Dhala” Ncube carved in a house in Silver Oaks thr mining activities.

Despite efforts by CCC MP, @JudithTobaiwa2 to have Dhala stopped, the police failed to act.

Dhala is part of Kwekwe gold mafia that sponsor terror against opposition in Midlands.”

