Transport Mogul Laid To Rest

Spread the love

MASVINGO-The late Masvingo transport mogul Joseph Masaire (68), known as Joma, who died on Saturday, was buried at Mangwandi Cemetery yesterday.

He died after a long battle with bone cancer which he was diagnosed with in 2015.

His third child, William, confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said his father died at his Clovelly house at 5: 30 am.

“My father passed away on Saturday at 5:30 am at home in Clovelly, Masvingo. He was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2015, and it spread until it affected his organs,” he said.

He also said that his father was hardworking and supported many people and state institutions.

Joma was a devout Roman Catholic Church member.

He attended Zhara Secondary School in Sese, Chivi, and afterwards enrolled for a Business Management Diploma at Bulawayo Polytechnic College…Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...