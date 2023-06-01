Bulawayo Chiefs Unroll Fundraising Initiative

Spread the love

PREMIER Soccer League outfit, Bulawayo Chiefs have embarked on an ambitious project where they are constructing a multi-purpose facility as part of moves to expand their revenue inflows.

Along Robert Mugabe Road and Connaught lies a facility, formerly known as Amazulu Sports Club which was adopted on a lease from the Bulawayo City Council by the now defunct Delma Lupepe-owned Amazulu football club.

The facility is now an eye-catching structure under the ownership of Bulawayo Chiefs who have set sights on transforming it into a multi-purpose Sports complex which will be a source of revenue for the club.

“Our village that we are working on currently is there to serve a lot of purposes to our club. the main purpose of the facility is for us to have a home where we could be doing our activities, training, camping but more importantly, raise funds from that very same facility. we are sprucing it up as part of a long-term plan,” said Bulawayo Chiefs spokesperson, Thulani Sibanda.

Veteran sports administrator Vincent Pamire is convinced that Bulawayo Chiefs have hit the right code, a move which other clubs should emulate to expand their sources of revenue.

“That call is very important. First things first, for people to come up with funds for a project there must be a very good base to it. All the variables of football must come on board. At the moment in Zimbabwe, we are playing social football. We can only talk about Nakamba, but where did he come from? From the grassroots, but nothing is happening at the grassroots. I will give you an example from a Zimbabwe Saints point of view, the little bit that we have we give to match officials instead of the players. The fundamentals are wrong, referees are supposed to be taken care of by ZIFA, PSL or the sports commission. That is why FIFA puts money into those associations but now there is nothing. The people put money and are our variables, but they will say where we are going,” said Veteran football administrator, Vincent Pamire.

This comes at a time when the traditional giants of Zimbabwean football Highlanders, Dynamos and CAPS United have been found wanting in terms of riding on their brands to widen their revenue streams. – ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...