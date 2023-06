Leaked Audio Of Apostle Ordering Female Lover Not To Speak

Spread the love

The powerful Zimbabwean Apostle in a viral leaked audio, who went through 2 car accidents and is heard commanding a female lover what to speak, who is he?

The powerful Zimbabwean Apostle in a viral leaked audio, who went through 2 car accidents and is heard commanding a female lover what to speak, who is he? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 1, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...