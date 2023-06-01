Man Jailed For Stabbing Ex-wife’s Lover

BEITBRIDGE- Regional Magistrate for Beitbridge lnnocent Bepura has sentenced a Beitbridge man who stabbed his ex-wife’s lover for holding his child to 14 months in prison.

Wellman Ncube (22) of Tshamunanga Village under Chief Sitaudze stabbed Robin Zhou (24) of Bishopstone with a knife once on the underside of the left armpit and the lower left abdomen.

The incident happened on March 17, 2023, at Bishopstone Farm Compound.

Circumstances are that on March 16, 2023, around 8 pm, Ncube passed through his ex-wife’s place and saw Zhou holding his child. He head-butted him. Zhou ran away.

The next day, around 2 am, Ncube opened his ex-wife’s unlocked door and found Zhou sleeping with her.

He charged at him armed with a knife and stabbed him once on the lower abdomen and once under the left armpit…Masvingo Mirror

