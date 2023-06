Wiwa Clocks 350 Days In Jail

Spread the love

It’s been a record 350 days since Hon @JobSikhala1 was detained.

He’s a political prisoner who’s being persecuted for representing Moreblessing Ali who was murdered for her politics. Bail is a constitutional right. We demand his release. #FreeWiwa- CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...