President Chamisa Blasts Mnangagwa Spooks

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens will not boycott the coming polls.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has set August 23 as the date of elections, ending months of speculation.

Speaking in Kuwadzana on Monday, President Chamisa said :

“2023 is a year we will end hunger, anger.Everyone is hungry in Zimbabwe.Everyone is angry in Zimbabwe.

We want a transparent voters roll before polls.We will reject a shoddy and dubious voters roll.All the same we will not boycott polls, how can we abandon our own process ?

We know FAZ is intimidating citizens in rural areas. FAZ sinister operations must stop with immediate effect.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0CfiYkzgyTPrahUdn3i45muDpTq2RQDLGKuCN37qnHH4242dk4M4d3nhMzodVzmEUl&id=100044323395268

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...