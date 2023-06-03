Dzvukamanja Keen To Stay At Pirates

Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed that he wants to stay at Orlando Pirates for another season.

The Zimbabwean striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The 29-year-old was set to leave the club in search of regular game time as he pushed for an exit in the January transfer window but the club blocked the move.

However, following his return to top form in the second half of the campaign, the situation has changed, with the player now hoping to remain at the club.

“I don’t know. I can’t put anything in if they come [and give me a contract I will be happy], but hence I’m saying that you can speak with my agent (Mike Makaab). He is the one who will say ‘this is what’s on the table,” Dzvukamanja said, as cited by the SowetanLive.

“If there is something good or not, I will take it from there. Obviously, [I want to stay] every player wants to play for this team and there is the CAF Champions League also and everyone wishes to play for this team.”

Since Dzvukamanja started getting some game time in the second half of the campaign, he managed to score eight goals in 18 matches, including Saturday’s winning goal against Sekhukhune United that gave Bucs the Nedbank Cup on a 2-1 victory.- Soccer24 News

