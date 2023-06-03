Zimbabwe Reduced To A Car-ntree

By A Correspondent | In the 1st picture is one of the world’s strongest buses not in the US, Japan, or Germany, but in Zimbabwe in the 1960s, built from scratch here amid UN sanctions and a bloody war within. In the second are youths 60 years later, wholly and bodily suspended behind notorious omnibuses.

(52yrs later) Zimbabwe in 2022 and Rhodesia in 1969. On the left is a bus dangerously-dangling its passengers on 4th Jan 2022 (2 yrs after govt acquired 700 Zupco buses from Belarus in exchange for Mutare-large ancestral land; on the right is a Rhodesia Railway replacement bus, pic.twitter.com/C7Zw0z9sOo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 5, 2023

Rhodesia was so supreme in transport that it even invented the world’s first bomb proof car (picture).

Did you know that Zimbabwe, then Rhodesia under sanctions invented and built the first and only monocoque mine proof vehicle in the world, the Leopard MPAV? – @Pfebve pic.twitter.com/yrB8tpEWXb — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 29, 2022

Fast forwards to 2023 is the video of people traveling between Murehwa and Harare in a way they will meet their maker any time from now, in so many ways.

In all these, it seems Zimbabwe has been reduced to a car-ntree. What happened? A comment from the government is awaited.

Which Car-ntry is this, and where exactly? The legs of 3 people tucked dangerously inside, are seen dangling out of a moving car's boot, on a highway somewhere in Zimbabwe, in a way they could easily slip out. What must be done to fix this level of poverty/desperation? – SOURCE: pic.twitter.com/dFOJUPPPHh — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 3, 2023

Rhodesia experienced a combined spike in crop produces on this very day in 1975 | WHAT WENT WRONG ? https://t.co/fDCqiBO3wb pic.twitter.com/O96ivrUfpx — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 16, 2020

