Zimbabwe Reduced To A Car-ntree
3 June 2023
By A Correspondent | In the 1st picture is one of the world’s strongest buses not in the US, Japan, or Germany, but in Zimbabwe in the 1960s, built from scratch here amid UN sanctions and a bloody war within. In the second are youths 60 years later, wholly and bodily suspended behind notorious omnibuses.
Rhodesia was so supreme in transport that it even invented the world’s first bomb proof car (picture).
Fast forwards to 2023 is the video of people traveling between Murehwa and Harare in a way they will meet their maker any time from now, in so many ways.
In all these, it seems Zimbabwe has been reduced to a car-ntree. What happened? A comment from the government is awaited.