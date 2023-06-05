BREAKING: Kasukuwere To Contest Chamisa, ED In 2023 Polls

Spread the love

Former ZANU PF G40 Mugabe-successor, Saviour Kasukuwere has will contest this year’s national and presidential election.

The twist throws the upcoming elections into a major tailspin and might be detrimental to both ZANU PF and Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party.

Kasukuwere told SABC Journalist, Sophie Mokwana, Kasukuwere he will be making an official statement soon.

“Sophie good morning. The call has been made and yes I will be making a formal statement on my candidature. Thank you for asking,” said the former minister on his Twitter handle.

While ZANU PF believes it would preserve its support base and the former Minister will catch fish in the opposition’s pond, CCC supporters believe that bringing Kasukuwere into the fold will split the votes for the ruling party.

It is unclear if Kasukuwere will put his name in the hat and nominate people nationwide with less than 16 days till the nomination court meets.

According to sources close to the Kasukwere camp, the former G40 members, gamatox, expelled members, and everyone who finished last in the ZANU PF primary elections are his main targets. He is also said to have over USD $1 million available for the campaign.

Another former cabinet minister, Simba Makoni, ran in the 2008 presidential elections as well. When the nation was unable to elect a clear winner, this ultimately led to the foundation of the GNU.

Similar to 2008, inflation is currently in free fall, and similar to 2008, a former cabinet minister plans to run for office.

Another run-off or loading of GNU? The solution appears on August 23, 2023.- Agencies

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...