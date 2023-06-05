Doctor Faces Disciplinary Charges After Allegedly Extorting Money From Parent of Injured Pupil

A Chitungwiza Central Hospital doctor is facing disciplinary charges after allegedly attempting to extort US$350 from a parent of a girl who was injured in a road traffic accident on Wednesday.

The accident occurred along the Harare-Masvingo Road when a Mazda T35 truck carrying 22 learners from Karrenboon Farm was hit by a bus. Five people, including four pupils, were killed and 21 others were injured.

Four of the injured pupils were taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where one of them remains in a critical condition.

The doctor, who has not been named, is alleged to have approached the parent of the injured pupil and demanded US$350 in exchange for treating the child. The parent refused to pay the money and reported the doctor to the hospital authorities.

The doctor has been suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

The incident has sparked outrage among the public, who have expressed anger and disgust at the doctor’s behavior.

“It is absolutely appalling that a doctor would try to profit from the suffering of a child,” said one parent. “This doctor should be struck off the medical register.”

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, has condemned the doctor’s actions and has promised that the matter will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

“This is a very serious matter and we will not tolerate it,” said Dr Parirenyatwa. “We will ensure that the doctor is brought to justice.”

The incident has highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector. It is important that patients are able to trust that doctors will always act in their best interests, and that they will not be exploited or taken advantage of.

