Harare Robbery: Two Victims Robbed of US$78,000

By A Correspondent| Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery that occurred on Tuesday, June 3, 2023, at Satguru Travels in the capital city.

According to police, two unknown suspects armed with knives and paper spray attacked two victims who were preparing to go and deposit some money to the bank. The suspects stole a bag containing US$78,000 and three cellphones.

Police have since launched an appeal to anyone with information about the robbery to contact any nearest police station.

The robbery has raised concerns about security in Harare, a city that has seen a rise in crime in recent months.

