Wife Stolen By Chef

Spread the love

A Kadoma woman is blaming her husband after he left her for a chef at the school where he serves as principal after seven years of marriage.

Tambudzai Patricia Sibanda, the wife, is enraged with her husband, Givemore Bere, for leaving her for Veronica Mationesa Kachigwe, a teacher at the same institution.

Tambudzai discovered this affair after examining the chats on her partner’s phone.

The two were approached by Tambudzai after they left a location named Laluna.

Bere responded by requesting a protective order be issued against her at the Kadoma Civil Court in case P0 116/23.

She filed assault charges at first, but later withdrew them and chose a protection order instead.

“I am disappointed with him, how could he dump me for his cook at his workplace, Great Hood Academy?

“We have been together for seven years and only for him to dump me now.

“I helped him a lot, we were doing our business, helping each other but only to wake up to see him with another woman.

“I was in pain, since I was staying alone after my first husband died in 2012.

“I stayed for years ndisina murume until I met him in 2016.

“I confronted them when they were out, and there was a scene.”

She added: “I became the mother of his family and he became a father of my family too, everything was moving on well.

“Manje hembe dzake ndikudziendesa ku old people’s home.

“They work together ku Great Hood Academy.

“I took my clothes from his house but I still have his clothes at my house.

“I took mine on April 27.”

Contacted for comment Bere, answered the phone but could not say a word.

Veronica denied snatching Bere.

“I deny the allegations that I took someone’s husband, my boyfriend’s wife died some time ago.

“The one who is claiming to be Mr Bere’s wife is his ex-girlfriend.

“They were never husband and wife.

“She is just heartbroken that they got separated and she is trying to tarnish my image. I don’t know why the two broke up and I feel it’s not fair to pin it on me,” she said.- H Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...