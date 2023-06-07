Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Leader Nelson Chamisa Calls for Genuine New Leadership

By A Correspondent| In a recent tweet, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), expressed his excitement about the emergence of credible representatives chosen by communities to represent his movement in the parliamentary and local authority elections.

Chamisa emphasized that individuals driven by self-gain or personal interests will not be allowed to represent CCC in the August 23 elections.

“NOT DIGGERS AND DEALERS…The Citizens representatives have been chosen by communities across Zimbabwe. It’s so exciting that we have credible representatives for Parliament and Council. Whoever is after self gain or self care will not serve in the new! Whoever uses money and trinkets to buy citizens or bribe voters can’t serve. Whoever is tainted, compromised or plays for the other team can’t serve! Zimbabwe needs change and deserves truly new leaders! Blessings to you!,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa addressed the issue of corruption and the use of money and material incentives to sway voters, making it clear that those who resort to such practices would not be able to serve the people effectively.

The CCC leader firmly believes that true change can only be achieved by leaders who are untainted, uncompromised, and committed to the betterment of Zimbabwe.

The Citizens Coalition for Change, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, has been actively working to build a movement that empowers citizens and creates a platform for them to voice their concerns and aspirations.

The CCC’s commitment to selecting representatives who genuinely reflect the will of the people has garnered praise and support from various communities across the nation.

