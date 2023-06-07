Kidnapping Cases Rise

KIDNAPPING and murder cases are on the increase with over five people having fallen victim in just a week.

Police have stepped up security after a grade six pupil aged 11 was kidnapped while going to school by a gang of four men who were travelling in a black Toyota Noah in the Glenview suburb of Harare.

The victim was later found dumped in Glenview.

Another grade seven pupil was abducted in Chinhoyi last week after she was offered transport by unknown suspects travelling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle before she was later found dumped in the same town.

ZRP National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that they are investigating the cases.

“We are investigating several murder cases in which people are being kidnapped or abducted by those who might have offered them transport. It is worrisome that such cases are happening on a daily basis. To the public we encourage them to use public transport to avoid such incidents,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also urged transport operators to value human life amid an increase in the number of road traffic accidents involving school children.

“As the ZRP we are also concerned about the number of accidents involving school children. Last week we had two accidents in which eight children died so we are calling for transport operators to respect human sanctity.”

This comes after eight schoolchildren died in two separate road traffic accidents last week.

