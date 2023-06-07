Mass Refunds Of Stolen Qoki Investment Money Begin

Ponzi Scheme Exposed: Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments Initiates Mass Refunds Following Three-Year Investigation

By Investigative Correspondent | In a major breakthrough, Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments, a notorious Ponzi scheme operating in Zimbabwe, has begun issuing mass refunds to duped investors after an extensive three-year investigation by the ZimEye news network. The refunds, which commenced on Monday, took place at the Qoki Clinic, where a significant number of female investors were seen lining up to reclaim their money.

Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments, led by the property business owner Sithule Tshuma, had promised investors the opportunity to purchase properties located on farmlands. However, it has now come to light that such transactions are considered criminal under Zimbabwean law. The revelations from the investigation conducted by ZimEye indicate that not only did Tshuma deceive investors, but she also overcharged them for these illicit property purchases.

The initiation of mass refunds is the first concrete step towards exposing the extent of Tshuma’s fraudulent activities and providing some relief to the victims who fell prey to this elaborate Ponzi scheme. Scores of female investors, who had placed their trust in Tshuma’s promises, flocked to the Qoki Clinic to reclaim their hard-earned money.

The investigative efforts of the ZimEye news network have played a crucial role in shedding light on the deceptive practices employed by Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments. The comprehensive three-year probe uncovered the intricate web of deceit woven by Tshuma and her associates, leaving numerous individuals facing financial ruin.

The refunds serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of Ponzi schemes and the importance of stringent regulations to protect unsuspecting investors. The Zimbabwean government and regulatory authorities must now take swift action to bring Tshuma and her accomplices to justice, ensuring that they face the full force of the law for their fraudulent activities.

As the refunds process unfolds, it is anticipated that more evidence will emerge, shedding light on the true scale of the fraud committed by Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments. The affected investors, who have suffered significant financial losses and emotional distress, eagerly await justice and a resolution to this distressing chapter in their lives.

Authorities are urging individuals who may have fallen victim to this Ponzi scheme or possess information relevant to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. It is essential to hold those responsible accountable and prevent similar fraudulent schemes from targeting vulnerable individuals in the future, a govt statement said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa aaid Qoki and other merchants selling farm land to diasporans are fraudsters.

The initiation of refunds by Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments marks a crucial turning point in this Ponzi scheme scandal. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that all those affected will receive their rightful reimbursements and that the perpetrators of this financial fraud will face severe legal consequences.

