Mnangagwa Boasts Of Defeating Sanctions
7 June 2023
HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE CDE ED MNANGAGWA OFFICIALLY OPENS THE PARTY’S NATIONAL IDEOLOGY AND MOBILISATION WORKSHOP
In GWERU
The President of Zimbabwe Cde ED MNANGAGWA was in GWERU today where he officially opened the National ideology and mobilisation WORKSHOP. The President stressed on the need for peace and unity towards elections. He indicated that despites sanctions imposed on the country for over two decades now, the country continues to register positive growth under the mantra Nyika Inovakwa, Igotongwa, Igonamatirwa Nevene Vayo
ZIM1
NyikaInovakwaNeVeneVayo
IlizweLakhiwaNgabanikaziBalo
Distributed by
ZANU PF Headquarters:: INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT
Follow us:
Website: www.zanupf.org.zw
Facebook: ZANU PF PARTY
Twitter: @ZANUPF_Official