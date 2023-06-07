Zim Now A Banana Republic
7 June 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
Zimbabwe is now a banana republic…
This was said by CCC Vice President Tendai Biti.
According to Biti, August 23 is a crucial day for Zimbabweans.
“Zimbabwe’s record inflation figures and its passage of the Patriot Bill are two issues that continue to make international headlines.Truth is we have truly become a pariah banana Republic.And those that are naively backing the I’ll conceived elitist debt plan have gone very quite
The levels of desperation are shocking . But on 23 August we finish off what we started . A New Zimbabwe beckons,” Biti wrote on Twitter.