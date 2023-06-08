Man Nabbed Over Cattle Theft

A suspected cattle rustler has been arrested in Marondera for allegedly stealing four cattle in the farming area.

The 40-year-old Elson Chimutunga of Chiyanike village under Chief Nenguo in Marondera District was arrested after being found in possession of two slaughtered beasts and two other live cattle tied to a nearby tree.

ZRP Mashonaland East Province spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii noted, “I can confirm the arrest of Chimutunga of Nenguo on stock theft charges and he is expected to appear in court soon.”

Operating under the cover of darkness, Chimutunga’s luck ran out after the owner of the beasts was alerted by an unusual sound and upon investigating, realised his cattle were missing.

He then alerted other villagers who conducted a search and recovered two beasts which were tied to a tree.

Further investigations led to the recovery of the two slaughtered beasts leading to the arrest of the accused.

“I was awakened by a strange noise which led us to investigate it is sad we still have people who are stealing other people’s property in this way,” said Julius Marondera, a farmer.

Chief Svosve said, “We are very much concerned about stock-theft cases in this area which are increasing daily.”

Chimutunga is understood to be a habitual offender who was arrested and convicted in 2013.- ZBC News

