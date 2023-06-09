Mutambara Rates Mnangagwa As Average And Incompetent

By A Correspondent| Arthur Mutambara, the former Deputy Prime Minister, has expressed his support for Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in the upcoming general elections on August 23.

In an exclusive interview with Heart & Soul TV (HSTV), Mutambara criticized Emmerson Mnangagwa, the leader of the ruling Zanu PF party and presidential candidate, describing him as an average and incompetent leader.

During the interview on HSTV’s FreeTalk program, Mutambara commended Chamisa’s leadership, stating, “I have a lot of respect for my colleagues in the CCC. I have a lot of respect for President Chamisa. He is doing a great job.”

Mutambara further mentioned that he privately advises the CCC and acknowledges that they have room for improvement.

Mutambara, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2009 to 2013 representing the MDC-M during the Government of National Unity, expressed concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.

He cited issues such as the voters’ roll, where names were missing, and the harassment of political opposition members.

Mutambara emphasized that an election cannot be considered legitimate when opponents are locked up and prevented from holding political rallies.

The former Deputy Prime Minister accused Mnangagwa’s government of corruption and incompetence, comparing him unfavorably to the late Robert Mugabe.

According to Mutambara, Mnangagwa lacks finesse and exhibits blatant corruption and incompetence.

Regarding his own political future, Mutambara hinted at a possible return to active politics if the current administration continues to fail.

Currently involved in teaching as a professor and director at the University of the Future of Knowledge, Mutambara stated, “If they continue failing, I might have to reconsider my retirement, but for now, I am keeping my options open.”

