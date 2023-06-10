AKA Killers To Be Arrested Soon, Says SA Police Boss

The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has confirmed that they have identified the exact suspect responsible for AKA’s murder.

This news will surely please AKA’s fans, who have been demanding justice for the slain rapper on Twitter with the hashtag #JusticeforAKA, consistently raising their voices.

AKA, an acclaimed South African rapper, was tragically murdered in February of this year, along with his longtime friend, chef, and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. The unfortunate incident took place in Durban on Florida Road, outside the now-closed Wish Restaurant.

Addressing the media on Friday at Klipgat Police Station in North West, Commissioner Fannie Masemola disclosed that they have successfully identified the exact suspect responsible for the shooting and killing of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tibz.

However, he emphasized the need for patience as the South African Police Services (SAPS) continue their ongoing investigations. Masemola expressed disappointment regarding the circulation of false information surrounding this high-profile case.

Reassuring the public, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola promised that updates would be provided once the police conclude their investigations.

“Yes, we know who we are looking for. It’s a matter of just rounding all of them. We know exactly who we are looking for at least. That I can assure you. We know where we are going,” Masemola told the media.

Masemola also appealed for space and cooperation from the public to allow the police to carry out their investigations smoothly.

As of now, it remains uncertain who the police will ultimately arrest for AKA’s murder. In March, four men were apprehended 1,600km away from the crime scene in Durban.

However, reports suggest that three of these men were released in the middle of the night, as they were not directly linked to the murders. Investigators were done to determine if these individuals were wanted for other criminal activities.

On social media, armchair detectives pointed fingers at AKA’s close friend, Don Design, real name is Tshediso Mokoko, alleging his complicity in colluding with the perpetrators based on his body language observed in the CCTV footage.

