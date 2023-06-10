Man Of The Moment Arthur Mutambara Speaks On Ndabaningi Sithole Hero Status

Spread the love

By AGO Mutambara| To Zimbabweans, Ndabaningi Sithole was always a hero, with or without the endorsement by ZANU-PF and its leaders.

Heroism is earned and not conferred.

ZANU-PF is not qualified to make or unmake Sithole’s National Hero status.

More specifically, Emmerson Mnangagwa (given his limited, frivolous and undecorated involvement in the liberation struggle) is not qualified to speak on Ndabaningi Sithole’s heroic contributions to the liberation of Zimbabwe.

He is unworthy to untie Ndabaningi’s shoes.

Throughout his life in independent Zimbabwe, Sithole suffered persecution and harassment at the hands of ZANU-PF and its government.

His key tormentors were Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sithole died while going through a treason trial.

Hence the fraudulent charade and vote-buying gimmick at Freedom Farm today must be condemned with the contempt that they deserve.

Ndabaningi Sithole is a National Hero with or without ZANU-PF endorsement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...