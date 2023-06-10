Poachers Nailed

Two men from Gwondwa Village under Chief Shana were recently convicted by Victoria Falls Magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene for illegal possession of buffalo meat and an eight heavy gauge wire snare.

The two, Tinashe Nyoni aged 23 and Tavious Chuma aged 21, were arrested in Zambezi National Park by alert Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers on 1 June.

The accused were facing 2 counts of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act and the Trapping of Animal Control Act.

For the first count, the accused persons were handed a three months imprisonment wholly suspended for five years, while for the second count, they were sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Four months were suspended for five years on condition that the accused persons do not commit a similar offence.- ZBC News

