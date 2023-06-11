Another UZ Student Arrested For Participating In Free Sikhala Protest

A FIFTH University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday charged with participating in a protest calling for the release of incarcerated opposition CCC legislator Job Sikhala.

Gamuchirai Chaburumunda (22) was told to return to court on Monday for bail application.

He is jointly charged with four other students.They face seven counts of disorderly conduct and malicious damage to property after they defaced some buildings in the capital, including Parliament.Allegations are that on May 15. 2023, between 0300hrs and 0500hrs, within the central business district of Harare, the students acting in common purpose with others who are still at large proceeded to the Parliament of Zimbabwe, High Court, Trinity Methodist Church, Constitutional Court and Harare Magistrates’ Civil Court buildings and defaced them.

The State says they committed an offence of defacing or spraying the walls or pillars using red or black spray paints writing “Stop judicial capture”, “Free Job Sikhala” and “Free Job”.Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention since June last year following his arrest in connection with violence that occurred at the funeral of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

-Newsday

