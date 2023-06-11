Legendary Bafana Bafana Coach Dies

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has died, his family has confirmed.

Barker passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

He is the only coach to win the Afcon with South Africa following the team’s triumph at home in 1996.

The ex-gaffer also steered Bafana to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998.

A statement released by his family reads: “It is with profound sadness that the family of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker announce his passing on Saturday, 10 June after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

“Clive, 78, led South Africa to their only continental triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1996, and also steered the side to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998, and is fondly remembered by fans across the country, as has been evident by the tremendous support he received after falling ill.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace.

“Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD, and this is a testament to the coach, friend, and mentor he was to not only several generations of footballers, but also anyone who crossed his path in the sport he so dearly loved.

“We will provide details of the memorial service in the coming days and ask the family’s privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”- Soccer24 News

