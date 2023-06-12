Opinion
CoS FRAUD Alert: Wetifa Chapu On The Run
12 June 2023
CoS FRAUD ALERT:

ZimEye is investigating the operations of UK based Wetifa Chapu who took GBP4300 from an elderly mother in March, promising to supply a CoS for her nurse aide jobseeking relative, shortly before switching off communications. Chapu was once exposed by ZimEye 4 years ago over a different money issue, she ended up having to refund her victim. ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM? CONTACT ZIMEYE NOW