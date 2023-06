BREAKING: Qoki Loses Dumi Moyo High Court Case

Bulawayo High Court Judge Christopher Banda-Dube has dismissed the land dispute case HC640/20 Qoki ZiNdlovukazi against Dumisani Moyo.

The case has been pending since 2020. The plaintiffs were not present in court and defendant Moyo was present in a ruling which lasted less than 30 minutes.

The plaintiffs will have to pay the legal costs for Moyo and the courts – Ezra Sibanda…..

