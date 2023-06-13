Brother Turns Family Home Into A ‘Short Time’ Lodge

A Harare woman was yesterday granted a peace order against her younger brother whom she accuses of harassing her and a turning their family home in Kuwadzana into a lodge.

Viola Mazviwanza accused her brother Given of insulting her and inviting people to use some rooms as a lodge or shebeen.

She pleaded with Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira to grant her the peace order arguing that without it the house, which they inherited from their parents, would be turned into a shebeen or lodge.

“Your worship, I’m pleading with you to order him to stop bringing his friends to our place of residence and maintain peace with me. He gets paid for use of the rooms in the house and these people come at any time of the day whenever they wish to,” she said.

Given did not oppose her application, but told the court that his sister was ill-treating him because he was younger than her.

He admitted to smoking marijuana saying he would want to go for rehabilitation, adding that his sister was wrongfully accusing him because he never intentionally hurt her.

“I respect my sister as she is the one helping me raise my child, but when she applied for this peace order we had only quarrelled over changing of television channels and she took it serious,” he told the court.

“I will never hurt her, but I feel like sometimes she takes advantage to treat me badly because I am unemployed, younger than her and that she looks after my child,” he told the court.

Mashavira granted the peace order by consent.

She ordered Given to shun drugs, make peace with his sister and desist from bringing strangers to the family house.

-Newsday

