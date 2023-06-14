Kadewere Leaves Real Mallorca

Real Mallorca has bade farewell to Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The Warriors international spent the entire last season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made nineteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

He will return to his parent club Lyon of French Ligue 1.

Posting on social media, Mallorca said: “Thank you for everything and good luck Tinotenda Kadewere. ”

Meanwhile, Kadewere has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier following the end of his loan in Spain.- Soccer24 News

