Due to Marry Mubaiwa’s poor health, the trial in which she is accused of attempting to kill her then-ex-husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was postponed for the second time Wednesday.

In South Africa, Mubaiwa is accused of trying to assassinate Vice President Chiwenga by turning off the hospital’s life support system and smuggling him out of the medical ward.

Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa’s attorney, informed the court that her client was unfit for trial and requested another adjournment.

“Mubaiwa has had an operation on both feet. She is connected to some draining equipment to drain the liquids from her feet. We have had problems in that the power point in the court is not working and her drainage is not working,” she said. Ms Mtetwa said Mubaiwa needed time to recover and was on heavy medication.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti did not oppose the application adding that Mubaiwa faced challenges to get to the court room.

“We came to court prepared to proceed. However, I am alive to the fact that the court started late because there were challenges getting the accused to the courtroom. Unfortunately she does not have a wheelchair and we had to request for the elevator that is used by the chief magistrate. I also saw the medical tubes that are connected to the accused. I would not be opposed to a short postponement of this matter,” he said.

Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka postponed the matter to June 26 taking into consideration that Mtetwa had another case at Supreme Court that she had to attend. The State will summon its fourth witness Major Nyoni in the present criminal trial.- state media

