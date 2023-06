Release Wiwa- Heal Zimbabwe Trust

Spread the love

Today( Wednesday) marks 1 year for Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala while in pre-trial detention.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) & The International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights (1966) categorise pre-trial detention as a gross human rights violation

Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Parliament of Zimbabwe Open Parly ZW Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission…Heal Zimbabwe Trust

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...