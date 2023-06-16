Dabengwa’s Widow Passes Away

Mrs. Zodwa Dabengwa, the widow of national hero and liberation pioneer Dumiso Dabengwa, passed away.

Mrs. Dabengwa passed away from cancer in UK yesterday.

The president of the Zapu, Mr. Sibangilizwe Nkomo, stated that he was also informed of Mrs. Dabengwa’s passing through their party structures in the United Kingdom.

“I’ve just been in communication with our party chairperson in London, who without shedding more light revealed that Mrs Dabengwa has passed on. I also don’t have detailed information on the issue and we will continue to wait for more information from those based in the UK,” said Mr Nkomo.

Posting on the social media platform Twitter, political analyst and a family friend Dr Ibbo Mandaza wrote:

“Sad news. Our sister, Zodwa Dabengwa has just passed away in London after a long battle with cancer. A brave and great woman, Dumiso’s spouse, Comrade, and mother to Nombulelo and her siblings.”

Dabengwa passed away in 2019 at the age of 79 while travelling from India to Zimbabwe for medical treatment.

In Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North, he was buried at his rural home after being honoured as a national hero.

